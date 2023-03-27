Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $819,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $389.69. The company had a trading volume of 453,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,745. The company has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.49. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

