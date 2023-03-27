Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 820 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 80,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.71. 3,953,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,420,873. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

