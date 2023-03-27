Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($89.25) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Siltronic Price Performance

Siltronic stock opened at €67.00 ($72.04) on Thursday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($164.73). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.24.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

