Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VIPRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 88,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,581. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

