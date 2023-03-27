Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Trading Up 8.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VIPRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 88,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,581. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.
About Silver Viper Minerals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.