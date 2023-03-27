SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops One Day Volume of $117.71 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $480.43 million and approximately $117.71 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.43255118 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $99,941,432.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

