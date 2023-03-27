Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Down 72.7% in March

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sintx Technologies to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

SINT traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.38. 413,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,975. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SINT Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC owned 2.58% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.