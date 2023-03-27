SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.9 %

SLG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,703,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,635. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.52. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 91.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 58.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 112.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

