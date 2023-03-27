Smooth Love Potion Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.02 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $112.47 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,339,937,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,339,926,334 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

