Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 677033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Southern Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$41.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78.

Southern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.