SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Truist Financial

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SouthState has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $91.74.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,095.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

See Also

