Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) COO Kirk A. Jensen Sells 16,000 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 380,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

SOVO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 522,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,926. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

