S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Decreased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.66. 118,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,239. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.