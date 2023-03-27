Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,460,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,750,425. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

