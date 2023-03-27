Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1,891.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112,698 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.21. 87,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,216. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.18. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.