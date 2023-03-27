Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases 986 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 0.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.18. 572,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

