Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases 986 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 0.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.18. 572,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.
Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing
In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
