SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Trimmed by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,192 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $40.96. 698,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,088. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

