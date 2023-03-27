SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Holdings Decreased by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,317 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,399. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

