SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.81

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.81 and last traded at $91.81, with a volume of 1119428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.81.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.55.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.