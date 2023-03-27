SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,366 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,739. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

