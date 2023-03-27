SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 12.2% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MKT Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $16,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,148. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

