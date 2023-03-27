SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Stapp Wealth Management Pllc

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares makes up 6.5% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 29.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,760,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at about $46,085,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the second quarter valued at about $35,355,000. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 28.0% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,243,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,953,000 after purchasing an additional 928,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Stock Down 1.1 %

GLDM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 409,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.