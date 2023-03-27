SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lowered by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.88. 2,924,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

