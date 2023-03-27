SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSW remained flat at $115.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,549. The stock has a market cap of $214.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $100.83 and a 52-week high of $152.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.82.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

