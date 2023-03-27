Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 0.6% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,455 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,674,000.

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.91. 373,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

