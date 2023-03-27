Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 33.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 53,509 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 69,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 84,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OUNZ traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $18.98. 1,303,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,243. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

