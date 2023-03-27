Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,572 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 5.6% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.49. 13,420,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,357,129. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

