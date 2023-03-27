Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Update

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,700 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the February 28th total of 389,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. 311,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,288. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 829,917 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 188,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

