Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 3.5%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.56. 340,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,538,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,547,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $8,740,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $6,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

