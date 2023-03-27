Stargate Finance Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $81.90 million and $14.41 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00325844 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,983.08 or 0.25490977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009956 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

