Status Hits Market Capitalization of $105.51 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $105.51 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00029512 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00199876 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,885.46 or 1.00044663 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,600,042 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,968,600,041.5595417 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02624725 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,140,483.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.