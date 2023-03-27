Stephens Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $152.58 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

