Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 912.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,235 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.82. 4,074,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496,331. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

