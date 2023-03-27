Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after buying an additional 881,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after buying an additional 796,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after buying an additional 776,566 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $40,612,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,452,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 436,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.22. 142,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $142.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

