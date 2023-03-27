Stephens Inc. AR Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.14. The stock had a trading volume of 335,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,128. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

