Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,301 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,593,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,835 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.06. 570,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,675. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

