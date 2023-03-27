Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Pinterest by 1,994.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest Price Performance

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 300,859 shares of company stock worth $7,732,014. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,394,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176,313. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.