Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,021 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.54. The company had a trading volume of 874,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.28. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

