Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 7,375 Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $4,888,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 177.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 101,031.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.29. 30,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.14. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

