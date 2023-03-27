Stephens Inc. AR Sells 57,739 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,739 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 657,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 217,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 276,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 174,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,938. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.