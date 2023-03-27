Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €225.00 ($241.94) to €150.00 ($161.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.40.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $16.11 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

