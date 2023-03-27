StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.