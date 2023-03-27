StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.76.
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
