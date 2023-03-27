StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth about $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

