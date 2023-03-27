StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of KBAL opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.93 million, a PE ratio of -23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kimball International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball International by 20.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kimball International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

