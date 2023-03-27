StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.
Coupa Software Stock Performance
COUP opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $130.97.
