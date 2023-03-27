StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

COUP opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $130.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coupa Software Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,140,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,877,000 after purchasing an additional 159,913 shares during the period. GWM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $3,872,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,137,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,503,000 after purchasing an additional 232,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,298,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

