StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.12. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
