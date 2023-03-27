StockNews.com Lowers Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

