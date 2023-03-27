StockNews.com Lowers Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Hold

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

ACGL traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.38. 1,861,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

