StockNews.com Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Baidu Stock Up 3.6 %

BIDU stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Baidu by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

