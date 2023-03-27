StockNews.com Lowers CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 0.3 %

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.76. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

About CPI Aerostructures

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.