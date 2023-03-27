StockNews.com Lowers DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
DXP Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of DXPE stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $496.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.86.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
